Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

Haleakalā National Park’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts remain closed to the public through the evening of Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The National Park Service advises the public: “Please do not attempt to visit the park during the closure as both districts are closed to entry.”

Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kīpahulu campground for Aug. 16, 2023, through Aug. 19, 2023, are canceled. Sunrise reservations for Aug. 16, 2023, through Aug. 18, 2023, are canceled.

“Thank you for your patience with the continued park closure which is in place to keep visitors safe and reduce demand on Maui’s over-extendedemergency services,” NPS reports.

Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale.