Maui County Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support Maui has received in response to the ongoing wildfire disaster.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry area, which saw heavy damage from Maui’s ongoing wildfires. While West Maui saw the brunt of damage and all loss of life was tied to Lahaina, Upcountry is seeing its share of damage to property amid ongoing wildfire suppression efforts.

As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 15 the following data is

Upcountry/Kula/Olinda fire: 65% contained, 678 acres burned. There have been 19 homes destroyed in the that wildfire that started Aug. 8, 2023, including three homes in Olinda and 16 in Kula. Estimated cost to rebuild in Upcountry is $434 million.

Lahaina fire: 85% contained. Estimated 2,170 acres. There have been at least 99 deaths (confirmed as of 10 p.m. Aug. 14). FEMA maps show 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina. Estimated cost to rebuild in Lahaina is projected at $5.52 billion.



















She highlighted the support that Maui County has received from partners at the federal, state, and local level.

“I’d like to thank President Biden, Senators Schatz and Hirono, Representative Tokuda, Governor Green, Lieutenant Governor Luke, Mayor Bissen, Brigadier General Logan and numerous other officials for working collaboratively to address our island’s many needs during this crisis,” said Sugimura. “I’d also like to send a special thank you to the countless private citizens and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to provide food, supplies and aid to those that have been impacted, especially as many of them were dealing with unimaginable losses of their own.”

Sugimura, who also chairs the Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, shared that the council is standing by to assist with any funding needs that arise from the wildfires.

“As the chair of the BFED committee, I stand ready to help expedite budget requests from Mayor Bissen and his team to help with our response to the Lahaina, Pūlehu and Upcountry wildfires and as we rebuild our community for our people,” she said.