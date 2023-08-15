Courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Greg is moving steadily west near 14 mph and is now about 790 miles southeast of Hilo.

Greg, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, is expected to make a gradual turn toward the west-northwest today. Some strengthening is expected through the next day, followed by weakening Thursday and Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Greg is forecast to turn toward the west on Thursday, then shift toward the west-southwest on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Also churning out in the eastern Pacific is Hurricane Fernanda, which continues to weaken over open waters. According to the National Hurricane Center, Fernanda is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday and weaken to a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday.

Fernanda is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a general westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles