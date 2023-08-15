Wildfire updates for Monday Aug. 15 are posted: HERE .

PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

The start of the fall semester at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will be delayed a week because of the devastating impact of the deadly wildfires, according to an announcement by UH Maui Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

The semester was scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 21, and will now begin on Monday, Aug. 28, for UH Maui College. The start of the fall semester for UHʻs other nine campuses will remain on Aug. 21, as scheduled.

“We send our deepest aloha to all of you and your ʻohana who have been impacted by the tragic Maui wildfires last week,” said Hokoana in the announcement. “We understand that we are all working to address the impacts on our lives, including the loss of life and home and the emotional and financial stress that ensues.”

Hokoanaʻs message also said resources and special funding are available for UH Maui students from the hard hit areas of West Maui and Kula, and asked students from those areas to notify the campus on how they have been impacted.

Affected students are asked to call the campus at 808-984-3700 or fill out a quick survey. UH Maui College also directed impacted students and employees to additional resources available to all Maui residents.