Ebb & Flow Arts presents Duo Diorama – Minghuan Xu, violin, and Winston Choi, piano – in a concert at Keawalaʻi Congregational church in Mākena on Saturday, Aug. 19, with donations raised to support Maui disaster relief. Organizers say all donations to this free event will go to the Maui Food Bank.

A pre-concert discussion takes place at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m., featuring works by Béla Bartók, Alfred Schnittke, Igor Santos, Kyung Mee Choi, and Robert Pollock.

“We are thrilled to present Duo Diorama once again,” said Robert Pollock, Executive Director of E&FA. :Their concert will lift spirits in this time of grief on Maui.”

Refreshments will be served during intermission.

This event is part of E&FA’s annual, multi day, multi site, international North South East West Festival 2023. NSEW Fest 2023 is produced, in part, with support from Korean American Foundation Hawai’i, AHS Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Roger Shapiro Fund for New Music, Edward T. Cone Foundation, Amphion Foundation, BMI Foundation, The Kosasa Foundation, Vendetti Productions LLC, and private contributions.

Ebb & Flow Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit presenter of modern music and multi media events. It was founded in 1999, by composer/pianist Robert Pollock, and aims to build bridges between the arts and connect artistic expressions and cultures.

For more information, visit: www.ebbandflowarts.org