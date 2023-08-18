Maui Police Department / restricted wildfire disaster area. PC: (Aug. 2023) Hawaiʻi DLNR

Maui police arrested a Lahaina resident on Friday for alleged Violation of the Rules and Orders relating to the restricted Lahaina wildfire disaster area.

Police say Josepha Toakala, 39, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 18, within the disaster area, after being previously warned and escorted out four days earlier on Aug. 14.

Toakala and was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. As of 4:40 p.m. Toakala remained in police custody with bail set at $200.

“The Maui Police Department emphasizes that we are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our residents. We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public about the importance of adhering to rules and orders designed to maintain the safety and order of our community as we continue our search and recovery efforts within the area,” police said in a news release.

Maui police issued a reminder earlier today warning the public that there would be “zero tolerance” for trespass into Lahaina Town Disaster Area.

An arrest was also made on Sunday, Aug. 13, at around 12:02 a.m. when a 40-year-old Waiehu man, later identified as Henore Letourneau, was found exiting the restricted area.

Police say Letourneau was subsequently arrested for first degree criminal trespass and other charges. He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing and posted bail, which was set at $2,200.

The restricted are was determined by the Mayor’s Second Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires in the Lahaina area.