A FEMA – state Disaster Recovery Center has opened at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. (Photo Credit: University of Hawaiʻi)

Today, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi released a comprehensive guide to help individuals, workers, veterans and small businesses impacted by the Maui wildfires access federal resources and programs made available through President Biden’s disaster declaration.

The guide includes information on how to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – including at the newly-opened Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului. It operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The guide also includes how to apply for Small Business Administration loans and unemployment benefits.

“Help is available,” Schatz said in a news release. “Whether you need assistance for your home or business, unemployment benefits or health care, there are a variety of resources and programs available which I encourage everyone to look into.”

The guide also contains information for residents seeking mental health support or enrollment in health insurance through Medicaid.

Residents can also find details on mail service, replacing personal documents and identification, open shelters across Maui, resources to help locate a family member, the latest on air travel and school closures.

The full guide, which will be regularly updated, is available at schatz.senate.gov/fires.