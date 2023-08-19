The Maui Relief Storage Facility opened on Oʻahu to receive, sort, inventory and store donations until Maui is ready for them. (Screen shot: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement video)

Today, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has opened the Maui Relief Storage Facility, a coordinated donation management center on Oʻahu to receive, sort and inventory donations collected for Maui residents impacted by the wildfires and store them until they are ready to be transported and received on Maui.

The 30,000-square-foot warehouse space is at 200 Keawe St. in Hakuone at Kaka‘ako Makai and is provided by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The creation of the donation center was coordinated with Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

The Maui Relief Storage Facility is ready to receive donations from coordinated relief efforts/drives across O‘ahu. Businesses, community organizations, churches, schools, etc. who are collecting and receiving large donations should call 808-341-0622 to coordinate delivery.

Once received at the facility, the donations will be sorted, inventoried and stored until ready to be received on Maui, and then transported.

Unfortunately, the center is not able to accept drop-off donations at this time. Individuals wanting to donate much needed goods and supplies are encouraged to find a donation drive for Maui fire relief in their area.

“Healing is a process — and while we’ve received tremendous support in donations, we want to be thoughtful and respectful to how we deploy resources to our Maui ʻohana,” Luke said in a press release.

This space previously was used as a shelter.

“The use of our warehouse for Maui relief efforts aligns with OHA’s plan to develop Hakuone in a way that improves the quality of life for Native Hawaiians and our local community,” said Kalei Akaka, OHA O‘ahu Trustee. “We’re here to help. We’re here to serve our Hawaiian people. We stand committed to kōkua in efforts such as this.”

O‘ahu-based non-profit organization Makana O Ke Akua has been selected to facilitate the management of both donated supplies and volunteers at the Maui Relief Storage Facility. They also will provide coordination support between state, county and donation centers.

The relief storage facility on O‘ahu will work directly with Maui’s donation management center, that opened on Aug. 14, to ensure that relief supplies are coordinated and prioritized, and that what is needed on Maui is getting there as expeditiously as possible.