Significant hazards exist near all burned structures and areas and objects exposed to smoke.

Maui County officials say to keep children aways from these areas. They should not help with clean-up efforts and should not be near, or play near, areas with ash or debris.

In the areas where structures were burned, individuals will encounter dangerous conditions and may be exposed to toxic materials that include, but are not limited to:

Hazardous materials: asbestos, lead, ash, heavy metals, oils, fire retardants, pesticides, silica dust, and other hazardous materials

asbestos, lead, ash, heavy metals, oils, fire retardants, pesticides, silica dust, and other hazardous materials Puncture hazards : broken pipes, exposed nails, broken glass, damaged structural elements

: broken pipes, exposed nails, broken glass, damaged structural elements Explosive hazards: propane tanks and solvents

propane tanks and solvents Toxic airborne particles: asbestos, silica dust and lead

asbestos, silica dust and lead Unstable or slippery surfaces and holes in septic systems and burn pits

For those who can return to their properties, County officials urge all individuals to utilize personal protective equipment and to adhere to the following precautions and health and safety guidelines to avoid hazardous exposures:

Avoid all burn areas. Do not enter any areas where structures were burned until you receive clearance from authorities.

Do not eat in or around any burned areas. Do not eat food that may have been exposed to ash, dust or smoke. Wash and rinse all fruit and vegetables that may have been exposed.

Avoid skin contact with ash by wearing long sleeves, gloves, closed shoes and an N100 or P100 respiratory protection and bring a change of clothes to avoid tracking debris in your car home or workplace.

Clean all recovered items thoroughly with soap and safe, clean water.

Smoke damaged properties and objects may need professional cleaning if heavily exposed or damaged.

County officials have developed a Burn Hazard Details and Warnings Guideline. The CDC Stay Safe After a Wildfire and Wildfire Smoke Factsheet are additional resources available to Maui residents.

More information here.