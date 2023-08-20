PC: MEO Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit to resume trips to West Maui

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit buses will resume trips to, from and within West Maui beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Reservations can begin to be made on Monday, Aug. 21, by calling 808-877-7651.

Both services had been suspended since Tuesday due to the wildfires in Lahaina. Buses will not be traveling to restricted areas of the town.

ADA Paratransit operated by MEO is the Maui Bus Americans With Disability Act service which operates origins and destinations within corridors whose boundaries extend three-fourths of a mile on each side of a Maui Bus fixed route. Users must be a qualified and registered rider of the program. Buses run every day, including holidays, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., depending on the location.

The curb-to-curb service is by reservation only for next day travel.

The county-funded MEO Human Services system provides more specialized transportation with rides for low-income and rural residents, kupuna, youth and persons with disabilities on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi without charge to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, youth centers after school, employment and other destinations.

Human Services buses run 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday depending on destination and type of service. Like paratransit, services are by reservation-only with assistance for persons with disabilities.