





















Blackstone is providing $1.5 million in Relocation Relief & Assistance Payments and charitable donations to support employees and residents at Blackstone's Maui real estate properties and the people of Maui.

The support comes from Blackstone’s senior leaders, portfolio companies, employees, and charitable foundations and includes:

$3,000 Relocation Relief & Assistance Payments to every resident and employee at Grand Wailea, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, and Front Street Apartments who lost their homes.

to every resident and employee at Grand Wailea, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, and Front Street Apartments who lost their homes. $500,000 in donations to Hawai‘i Community Foundation and Maui Food Bank.

The company also reports the following assistance:

Collectively, the resorts are preparing more than 1,750 meals each day to feed displaced local residents and relief workers in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Hundreds of displaced residents are being sheltered at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The hotels have also provided laundry services and fresh linens to emergency shelters across the island and distributed an array of supplies and personal items donated by team members.

Grand Wailea was the lead sponsor and host of the recent Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert, featuring Maui’s top musical talent coming together to raise funds for Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“On behalf of Blackstone, our hearts are with every individual who was affected by the devastating Maui fires. We hope this support, coupled with our teams working tirelessly to provide shelter, food and other donations, will help ease the burden of residents and employees at our properties, and all those who call Maui home,” said Kathleen McCarthy, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate.

“The wildfires have changed the lives of our ladies and gentlemen and their families, many of whom are longtime Lahaina residents and have lost their homes and so much more. This donation by our owners will go a long way toward meeting their immediate needs and helping our island recover,” said Andrew Rogers, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

“Grand Wailea sends our aloha and condolences to everyone impacted by the catastrophic wildfires. We are grateful for Blackstone’s compassionate and generous donation to help our team members who lost everything and assist local residents in this time of great need. We will be there every step of the way to help Maui heal,” said J.P. Oliver, Managing Director, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.