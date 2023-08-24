Downed power lines along Honoapiʻilani Highway. Aug. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

Today, the County of Maui filed a lawsuit against Maui Electric Company, Hawaiian Electric Company, Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company and Hawaiian Electric Industries for civil damages caused to the County’s public property and resources caused by recent Maui fires, including fires in Lahaina and Kula.

The lawsuit was filed in the Second Circuit Court and the case number is 2CCV-23-0000238.

The lawsuit alleges that the electric companies acted negligently by failing to power down its electrical equipment despite a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Aug. 7.

The lawsuit further alleges Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company (HECO) energized and downed power lines ignited dry fuel such as grass and brush, causing the fires. The lawsuit also alleges failure to maintain the system and power grid, which caused the systemic failures starting three different fires on Aug. 8.

Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires. These damages include losses to public infrastructure, fire response costs, losses to revenues, increased costs, environmental damages and losses of historical or cultural landmarks, according to a county news release.

HECO is a for-profit, investor-owned utility that trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange that serves 95% of the Hawai’i customer base.

The fires in Lahaina and Kula burned more than 3,000 acres and destroyed more than 2,200 structures, causing damage of at least an estimated $5.5 billion, the county said.

The County is represented by Corporation Counsel Victoria J. Takayesu, Deputy Corporation Counsel Thomas Kolbe, and by outside counsel John Fiske of Baron & Budd, P.C., Ed Diab of Diab Chambers, LLP, and L. Richard Fried of Cronin, Fried, Sekiya, Kekina & Fairbanks.

Baron & Budd and Diab Chambers have been selected by public entities 95 times to recover civil damages in wildfire cases.