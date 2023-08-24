Scores of artists rally to create three fundraising jazz, blues and Hawaiian concerts for Maui wildfire victims, critically acclaimed guitarist-singer Makana performs a free concert, and David Grace Jr. sings his classic soul and country songs — one of them with more than 690,000 views.

Check out the top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment and community events, and outdoor farmers markets — for this week and beyond click here.

No. 1 – Maui Jazz and Blues Festival fundraiser (Aug. 27, Kula)

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery is holding a fundraiser for the Maui wildfire victims event on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring more than 40 artists, including a Maui Jazz and Blues Festival featuring Mick Fleetwood Band members and special guest guitarist Jimmy Dillon who has played with Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen. The entertainment is free but donations are welcome.

No. 2 – Makana performs at The Shops of Wailea (Aug. 25, Wailea)

Internationally Acclaimed Singer, Composer and Master of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Makana Performs at The Shops at Wailea PC: The Shops at Wailea.

Critically acclaimed singer-guitarist Makana performs a complimentary show at the lower valley performance area at The Shops at Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The show is a weekly series of The Shops’ Ke Kai Hone O Wailea —The Sweet Music of Wailea.

Makanaʻs original music has been featured on three Grammy-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award winning film “The Descendants.” Guitar Player Magazine ranked him as one of the top 3 guitarists in America, and the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts recognized his contributions to the art with the Slack Key Legacy Award.

As a child he learned directly from the legends of the art form, including Bobby Moderow, Raymond Kaleoalohapoinaʻoleohelemanu Kāne and Sonny Chillingworth.

No. 3 – Benefit Concert at Maui Arts & Cultural Center (Aug. 27, Kahului)

Jeff Peterson, Keola Beamer and Moanalani Beamer are holding a benefit concert.

Nā Hōkū Hanohana award winners Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson with Moanalani Beamer are holding A Benefit Concert for the West Maui Community at the McCoy Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon with Keola and Moanalani Beamer and Jeff Peterson, featuring Keola’s music with a 3D visual experience and followed by the award-winning film, “Flight of the Butterflies,” where viewers will experience the most incredible migration on Earth and one man’s search to unravel its mysteries. For more information including tickets, go the MauiArts.org.

No. 4 – Tavana performs A Benefit for Relief Aid at ProArts Maui (Aug. 24, Kihei)

Tavana

Multi-instrumentalist and singer Tavana performs A Benefit for Relief Aid to Maui wildfire victims at the ProArts Maui on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Survivors and first responders can call 808-463-6550 for free seats.

Tavana is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee from Honolulu who uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ʻukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues.

He has been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Julian Marley and Kaleo, and in 2009, Eddie Vedder invited Tavana to sing with him ‘Hawaiʻi 78’ — a Hawaiʻi anthem — at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. “He’s more the exception than the rule, he is a great human and I’m glad to know him” Vedder said while introducing Tavana to the audience. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org

No. 5 – Hawaiian music duo Kahaialiʻi and Kai at ProArts Playhouse (Aug. 27, Kihei)

Wilmont Kahaiali’i and Dayan Kai

Wilmont Kahaiali’i and Dayan Kai perform as a duo as part of ProArts Playhouse’s Hawaiian Culture and Arts series. The event, free due to the generosity of Arnold Jacobson and Jennifer Meyers, starts on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Kahaialiʻi comes from a family of entertainers, including his father Manu Kahaialiʻi, and his brother, the late Willie K. Dyan Kai was the musical director of the Elvis Presley Tribute musical Burn’n Love. Donations are welcome to continue the program. For more information including reserving seats, go to ProArtsMaui.org.

No. 6 – Danyel Alana and Vince Esquire at Nalu’s (Aug. 24, Kihei)

Blues, soul and rock singer Danyel Alana performs with ‘ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana and ‘ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform as a duo at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her latest album is on her website danyelalana.com.

Esquire is prominent ‘ukulele player in the band Kanekoa that has successfully toured in Hawaiʻi and western states and is the lead vocalist in his Vince Esquire Blues band. His website is vinceesquire.com.

No. 7 – Jazz duo Benoits at Pita Paradise (Aug. 26, Wailea)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Well-known and talented Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform a charming night of jazz and popular songs at Pita Paradise in Wailea on Sunday at 6 p.m.

They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. They have been dedicating some songs to Lahaina Town and its people following the Lahaina wildfire tragedy. For more information, go to pitaparadisehawaii.com or benoitjazzworks.com.

No. 8 – Paddle Out for Lahaina at Cove (Aug. 26, Kīhei)

Paddle for Lahaina

The community is invited to Paddle Out for Lahaina on Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. at the Cove along South Kīhei Road in Kīhei.

“Letʻs come together as a community to offer our thoughts, prayers and strength to all those impacted by the Lahaina and Kula fires with a community paddle. Open to all. Flowers and lei encouraged.”

No. 9 – Bon Dance at Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission (Aug. 26, Kula)

A Bon dance is scheduled at Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission Saturday. The photograph is of a Bon dance at Wailuku Shingon Mission PC: Courtesy photo/Leon Matsui

The Bon dance season continues on Maui through September, with a bon dance at the Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission at 113 Puanani Place in Kula on Saturday at 7 p.m.

It’s a time when Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife. The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome.

No. 10 – Mark Johnstone & Friends at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (Aug. 26, Pāʻia)

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends perform jazz at a brunch at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and The Island Rumors Band.

He has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael MacDonald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

Shauna McCoy

No. 11 – Awkward Conversations (Aug. 28 & 29, Kihei)

The band Awkward Conversations with singer-writer Shauna McCoy performs a variety of popular and original music at the Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill on Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Shauna’s songs include her album, “Past Life Lovers.” For more information and to check the schedule, go to ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

No. 12 – Tom Conway performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Aug. 26, Kīhei)

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway, who has toured with Willie Nelson, performs a variety of rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

No. 13 – Damien Awai at Haleakava (Aug. 26, Kihei)

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kihei Road on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

No. 14 – Maui Gift and Crafts Fair moves to Kīhei (Aug. 26 & 30, Kihei)

Maui Gift and Craft Fair moves from Lahaina to Kihei.

The Maui Gift and Craft Fair, formerly at Lahaina Gateway (which now is an emergency distribution center for fire survivors), has been moved to the corner of Keonekai Road and South Kīhei Road, across from Kamaole III Park.

The fair takes place on Saturday and next Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People sell a variety of items, including jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps. Admission and parking is free. For more information, go to [email protected]

No. 15 – Free Art with a Heart family activity (Aug. 26, Makawao)

The Hui Noe’au Visual Arts Center is sponsoring Art with Heart events for families on Saturdays including Aug. 26, Sept. 2, and Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Hui has been working with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers in Lahaina and Wailuku to provide ArtsGo Art Kits for youth and in person art lessons for children and families living in the shelter, many of whom had to evacuate from Lahaina where their shelter was lost in the fire.

Art supplies can be dropped off at the Hui at 2841 Baldwin Ave. If you know of an organization, evacuation center, distribution site, etc. seeking arts learning resources, please contact Youth Programs Coordinator Michaela McGuire at [email protected]. For more information or possible changes in schedule, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

No. 16 – MAAC biennial show continues through Saturday (Aug. 26, Kahului)

MACC Biennial 2023 Jurors Choice Award winner, Sally French with her mixed-media work, Futterwacken. PC: Doug DeBoer via MACC

A juried exhibit of art from 38 Hawaiʻi artist continues at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery through Saturday. More than a third of the selected artists in the MACC Biennial 2023 are from Maui. Admission is free.

The works include photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media and installation. Artists in the MACC Biennial 2023 include Sally French, Barclay Hill, Joyce Jeffers, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, and Abigail Romanchak. Schaefer International Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and before select performances in Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion. For more information and changes in hours, go to the MauiArts.org

No. 17 — Upcountry Farmers Market (Aug. 26, Kula)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

The Market has served as a business incubator for new enterprises. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 18 — Maui Ocean Center’s marine exhibit (Daily, Māʻalaea)

Visit Hawaii’s largest salt water tank with views of ocean animals including fish, multiple species of sharks and rays swimming above and below the surface. Admission includes a 3D sphere experience of the magnificent humpback whales that frequent Hawaii’s waters.

There are also exhibits about Hawaiians and the sea, featuring the voyaging double-hulled sailing canoe, and science exhibits and a children’s activity area. To check to make sure there are no special events that might close entry, go to MauiOceanCenter.com

No. 19 – Blue Diamonds Trio at Diamonds Bar & Grill(Aug. 27, Kīhei)

The Blue Diamonds Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone, keyboardist Ken Stover and drummer Pete Atkins will perform at Diamonds Bar & Grill on Sunday from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served.

The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

No. 20 – Keyboardist-singer David Fraser at Maui Coffee Attic (Aug. 30, Wailuku)

Keyboardist/singer David Fraser, with sometimes surprise guests, performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John at 808-250-9555.