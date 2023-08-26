On Saturday, the Maui Police Department released the names of two more Lahaina residents who died in the deadly Aug. 8 fire: 75-year-old Pablo Pagdilao III and 59-year-old Coleen Jones.

This brings the number of people publicly identified to 40. The police said that eight other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

The number of fatalities remains at 115. The search for remains is almost over, with 99% of the burned area covered by search teams and canine units.

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it.

