Paddlers joined hands at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)

Nearly 100 people paddled out Saturday at Cove Park in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. The event the first of several planned on Maui in the coming days.

Additional paddle out events are planned on Sept. 8, 2023. The first is at 12 p.m. at Papalaua Wayside Park “Thousand Peaks.” Another takes place at Kalama Park in Kīhei with a gathering beginning at 12 p.m., and a paddle out planned at sunset around 5 p.m.

Organizers say the gatherings offer an opportunity to come together with the community and surf ʻohana to remember, cherish and appreciate beloved Lahaina town and all who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Nearly 100 people paddle out at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)

Nearly 100 paddlers joined hands at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)