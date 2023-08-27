First of several paddle out events on Maui held in memory of Lahaina wildfire victims

August 27, 2023, 8:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Paddlers joined hands at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)

Nearly 100 people paddled out Saturday at Cove Park in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. The event the first of several planned on Maui in the coming days.

Additional paddle out events are planned on Sept. 8, 2023. The first is at 12 p.m. at Papalaua Wayside Park “Thousand Peaks.” Another takes place at Kalama Park in Kīhei with a gathering beginning at 12 p.m., and a paddle out planned at sunset around 5 p.m.

Organizers say the gatherings offer an opportunity to come together with the community and surf ʻohana to remember, cherish and appreciate beloved Lahaina town and all who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Nearly 100 people paddle out at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)
Nearly 100 paddlers joined hands at the Cove in Kīhei to honor the memories of the victims of the Lahaina fire. PC: Cammy Clark (8.26.23)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments