A 21-year-old Kahului man died of gunshot wounds he reportedly sustained in an altercation reported early Sunday morning in North Kīhei.

Medic personnel reported the victim was left at the Medic 3 station on South Kīhei Road by a group of unknown males, who left the scene without speaking to authorities. The victim sustained what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to police reports.

Police responded to the scene at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say first responder personnel performed life-saving measures on scene before the victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

A preliminary investigation reveals a group of unknown individuals were congregated north of the Medic 3 location at Uwapo Road when a physical altercation escalated, leading to two gunshots being discharged. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives determine the sequence of events leading up to the altercation and subsequent shooting.

The case is currently classified as a second degree murder investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.