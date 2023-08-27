Maui-based attorney Anthony Takitani and his Wailuku firm Takitani, Agaran, Jorgensen & Wildman, will host a team of attorneys with expertise on wildfire and insurance litigation for a presentation and sign-up for individuals, families and business owners impacted by the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The presentation takes place today, Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. HST at Above The Wave, located at 400 Hāna Highway, Suite B1/C in Kahului.

The presentation will feature Takitani as well as his partner Joseph L. Wildman, Erika Vasquez of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, and Mike Morgan, Benjamin Wilson, Bora Kayan and Max Compton of Morgan & Morgan.

The three firms filed a lawsuit on Aug. 17 alleging that the fire started when the electrical infrastructure and power lines came into contact with vegetation. A separate lawsuit was also filed by the County of Maui for civil damages for both Kula and Lahaina fires that started on Aug. 8, 2023.

Legal help for Maui wildfire victims offered Sept. 9 at MEO

Legal assistance for those impacted by the Maui wildfires on specific issues ranging from immigration to insurance claims will be offered by attorneys in private practice and a University of Hawaiʻi Law Clinic program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. The assistance will be provided without charge to wildfire victims. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku. No appointments are needed. More information is posted HERE.