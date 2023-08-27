There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 99% of the entire search area completed by Friday evening, including single-story and multi-story residential and commercial properties. Police said they expected to complete the Urban Search and Rescue portion of Phase Zero on Friday, and continue with re-searches upon conclusion.

Maui police have identified 43 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin, including three additional individuals on Sunday afternoon. The names of victims of the Maui wildfire disaster released today include: David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina; Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina; and Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina.

Previously announced victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, of Lahaina; Coleen Jones, 59, of Lahaina; Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lahaina; Rogelio Mabalot, 68, of Lahaina; George Hall III, 67, of Kahului; Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina; Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina; Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina; Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina; Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lahaina; Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina; Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina; Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lahaina; Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina; Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina; Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina; Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina; Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina; Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina; Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina; Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

The police said that seven other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 22), the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Thursday evening (Aug. 24), county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it.

Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event.”

“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.