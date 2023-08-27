Kiley Adolpho, a third-grade teacher at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School in Lahaina, led the effort to build a memorial for wildfire victim Keyiro Fuentes at Maui County’s Kelawea Mauka Makai Park. PC: Cammy Clark (8.24.23)

Along the fence at Maui County’s Kelawea Mauka Makai Park, an ahu made of stones from the Kauaʻula Stream was created to memorialize the life of 7-year-old Tony Takafua and 15-year-old Keyiro Fuentes, two of the young victims of the Lahaina fire.

Takafua attended Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School and Fuentes went to Lahainaluna High School. Both schools are walking distance to the park.

The effort to build the ahu was led by Kiley Adolpho, who teaches third grade at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. She was heartbroken to learn that students from Lahaina were among the victims of the deadliest U.S. fire in more than a century.

With tears streaming down her face, she said Thursday she needed to do something to let people know that the “precious keiki” were loved.

“The idea of this memorial is to remember our students from any school,” she said. “We got to put faces to the names. We got the ages. We need to see the faces. The family needs to see the faces.

“They need to know there are people out there who love them. Even strangers like me.”







From the park, perched on a West Maui mountain, there is a sweeping panoramic view of what was once Lahaina but is now miles of destruction all the way to the ocean. Also in view from the park is a fence of white crosses that was put up by community members on the mauka side of the Lahaina Bypass.

On Tuesday, 115 crosses were put up for the number of remains found to date. A day later, more than 1,000 yellow ribbons were tied to the fence to represent the number of missing people as of Aug. 23.

The search for remains, and the identification of the deceased, continues with more children expected to be among the victims, officials said. The death toll stands at 115, with 99% of the burned area searched — and with the number of people “validated” as missing at 388.

The victims:

Maui Fire Victims Aug. 26, 2023

Maluifonua Tone, 73; Faʻaso Tone, 70; Tony Takafua, 7; Salote Takafua, 39 — all from Lahaina

Faʻaso Tone, Maluifonua Tone, Tony Takafua, Salote Tone

The GoFundMe — Help the Tanaka-Tone ʻOhana Recovery After Tragedy — said: “Saane’s parents Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, sister Salote Takafua [Tone] and 7-year-old nephew Tony Takafua were tragically killed while attempting to flee the Lahaina wildfire. They were discovered Thursday morning in a burned-out car near their home. Words cannot express how devastating this is for the family, many who have lost everything.”

Saane and Kevin Tanaka are now sheltering the rest of the 16 to 20 family members who were able to evacuate in time in their new home.

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, Lahaina

Kenyero Fuentes

According to a heartwrenching NPR story, Kenyero Fuentes was home alone on Aug. 8, with classes for juniors at Lahainaluna High School not starting until the next day. When the fire started, the rest of his family was working at a nearby condominium with their cleaning business.

Luz Vargas, Fuentes adopted mother, frantically tried to rescue her son on the day of the fire. Two days later, family friends snuck into the burned Vargasʻ home and found the charred remains of Fuentes, with the family dog a few inches away.

The family went to the home, prayed over him, and then took his body to a police station.

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Tau Ponali

In the GoFundMe — The Loss of An Angel for Lahaina resident Tau Ponali, 66 — Jedidiah Stevens wrote: “Unfortunately it breaks my heart my mother Minister Tala (Tau) Ponali has passed on. Auntie Tala, as she was known, was an Angel on earth and is still with us. Mizpah was always the last thing she said when departing. (Translated) May God keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other.”

It’s hard to conceive the loss our world has taken. Maui needs the love and support from the world, please consider donating. The funds will go to the family and be utilized for the funeral and rebuilding of the family house.”

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Salvador and Lydia Coloma

Salvador Coloma, 77, is one of nine missing members of the combined Coloma-Villegas-Quijano families who have been identified.

In the GoFundMe — Coloma-Villegas-Quijano family — relatives ask for support to help find those who are still missing. They are: Lydia Coloma (wife of Salvador), Glenda Yabes, Luz Bernabe, Felimon Quijano, Angelica Quijano, Joel Villegs, Adela Q. Villegas and Junmark Quijano.

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Carlos Tobias. Facebook photo courtesy of Rachel Tobias

Family members have noted the passing of 54-year-old Carlos Tobias.

From the Go Fund Me – Tobias Family Relief – Rachel Tobias wrote that her father’s remains were identified based on the DNA submitted by Liza, her sister.

“We are relieved but also broken that now we have to start the grieving process. Next step is laying my dad to rest the way he wanted. Thank you again for everyone’s condolences and monetary donations.”

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

From the GoFundMe – Family Lost Everything in Lahaina Wildfire – Ellen Santos wrote about the loss of family member Lynn Manibog, 74:“With absolute heartbreak, our family was informed that Lynn was identified and confirmed lost to the wildfire.”

“Lynn was a wonderful person – you could feel her love and care for you by just talking stories with her. Lynn retired after 35 years working at the Royal Lahaina Resort. She then went on to be a substitute teacher for 10 years where she continued to demonstrate her limitless love and compassion.

“One of her favorite schools to substitute at was King Kamehameha III where both Jr. and Shannon worked (the school was also lost to the wildfire). Lynn leaves behind her beloved family – 2 daughters (Shannon and Brandy), 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and another great grandchild due in September.”



Albert Kitaguchi , 62, Lahaina

Albert Kitachugi

From the GoFundMe — Kitaguchi Family Lahaina Wildfire Relief — “With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you that on Aug. 21 it was confirmed that our beloved Albert Kitaguchi is no longer with us,” wrote Kitaguchi’s brother. “He is remembered as a kind man who had so much love for his family and friends. He loved drag racing, working on his cars and gardening in our backyard. He always did everything in his power to support and honor his family and their legacy. My family and I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you again for your continuous support and love during this time.”

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida

Clyde Wakida died trying to save the Puapihi Street home he and his wife Penny built together 35 years ago, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Wakida was a retired construction manager and was very active in West Maui community affairs. His father was Lahaina tennis coaching legend Shigeto “Shigesh” Wakida, who died in 2001. The public tennis courts on Front Street that bore the elder Wakida’s name are now in ruins.

Antonia “Toni” Molina, 64, of Lahaina

The family of 64-year-old Antonia “Toni” Molina said she was found deceased by her brother in their family home near the Pioneer Mill smokestack mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway, according to Facebook posts.

Theresa Cook, 72, Pollock Pines, Calif.

According to the Sacremento Bee, Theresa Cook, 72, of Pollock Pines was staying at the Best Western Pioneer Inn in Lahaina. Her daughter Melissa Kornweibel, who lives in the Sacramento area, posted to Facebook that her mother had been missing for nine days. She recently updated the post to confirm her mother’s body was recovered and identified.

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Susan Marie reported on the Maui Fires People Finder Facebook page the confirmation of the death of her uncle, 80-year-old Freeman Tam Lung.

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

On her Facebook Page, Freddi Tachman Carlip wrote “My heart is heavy today. My friend and Northeast HS classmate (118, June 1962) has been confirmed as losing her life in the Lahaina fires. We never gave up hope and as each day went by, I hoped but was trying to prepare for the sad news. Valerie Kauffman was smart, vivacious, a free spirit and loved living in Maui.”

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina

Rodolpho Rocutan

The GoFundMe – Victim of Lahaina Maui Wildfire – said: “We are saddened to inform you that we received a confirmation on Aug. 18, 2023 that Papa Oppo/Rodolfo/Rudy Rocutan didn’t make it due to the Lahaina Maui Wildfire.”

On her Facebook feed, his grand-niece Rhea Rocutan Valenzuela had many posts begging for news on her missing loved one. She also appeared on a broadcast of local ABC affiliate KITV 4, asking for information about her missing uncle. “Papa oppo is my late grandpa’s brother. But he acted and treated me like his own granddaughter. He is wise, friendly, caring and loving father and grandfather. All his immediate family are in the Philippines. Sadly, his wife passed away in 2021(COVID time).”

Rocutan was living in Lahaina with his sister, who survived the fire, but lost her home and all its contents.

“I am humbly asking your help and support by donating here in GoFundMe for Papa Oppo’s funeral services and for his immediate family(sons)/our ʻohana in the Philippines,” Rocutan Valenzuela said.

Conchita Sagudang, 75; Danilo Sagudang, 55; both of Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang

In her Facebook feed on Aug. 19, Edna Sagudang confirmed the deaths of her mother Conchita Sagudang and her brother Danilo Sagudang.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts to report that my beautiful mom and big brother passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Conchita and Danilo passed away while trying to escape the brush fires near the Paunau subdivision in Lahaina. They are forever in our hearts and we will miss them dearly.

Danilo Sagudang (Photo: Ruby Pineda/Facebook)

“Mom and Danilo were our family, our support, our mentors, our friends. My sister, Evelyn, and I want to send out a big Mahalo to everyone, especially family and friends, who put in their time and effort to help look for them and have sent us love and prayers.”

Nemi Bandayrel, also a family member, said on Facebook she was heartbroken by the news: “Rest in peace my greatest sister and the best nephew. Danilo, I know that you will always take care of your mom up there in heaven.”

Jonathan “Jon” Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan “Jon” Somaoang

Jonathan “Jon” Somaoang grew up and lived in Lahaina his entire life. According to a missing poster, Somaoang “was a veteran and retired wood crafter.” He owned Simon-Jon Gallery, an art gallery located on Lahiana’s Front Street that displayed oil and acrylic paintings, hand-turned wooden bowls, weavings, and Hawaiian and African collectibles.

Although the family has not released any statements regarding Somaoang’s passing, his nephew, Jarrod Somaoang, posted to Facebook on Aug. 13: “Good morning, friends, My Uncle Jon is still missing. Thank you to everyone who has offered to check the house for us, but no need anymore. Two emergency responders have been able to access my family’s home that he lived in and confirmed that the house burned down but found no sign of him or his truck there.”

Somaoang was confirmed deceased by the Maui County authorities on Aug. 20.

Somaoang’s nephew also created a gofundme page, Maui Wildfires Relief, to support family, friends, and Maui residents whose livelihoods have been devastated by the fires.

“We are one people. The Aloha spirit lives strong in our people,” the page reads. “Through all of this tragedy, Lahaina will rebuild with that same charm and Aloha spirit it always had. Memories are now forever cherished, and loved ones lost, are never forgotten. Lahaina Strong! Maui Strong!”

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Joseph Schilling

The GoFundMe — The Loving Memory of Joseph Schilling — said: “Joe passed while aiding in evacuating five elderly people in his housing complex. Joe passed as a HERO. His character showed until his very last moments. To everybody who had the pleasure of meeting my Uncle Joe, count your lucky stars; rarely do you get to meet such a genuine soul.”

It continues: “Let me tell you about the man he was. Caring, outgoing, funny, easygoing, joyous, and LOVING. Joe was informally adopted into the Bluh Family, and it makes my heart full knowing how much of a blessing it is to say that. From the time me and my four brothers were born, Uncle Joe was a second father to us. He was known as “Funcle Joe” for a reason. Whether it be the trips to go bullet shell hunting or staying up late while my parents were gone so he could sneak us his famous sugar toast, he was always willing to act out of love and kindness towards myself and my brothers.”

Family members said he died at Hale Mahaolu Eono after staying behind to help five other residents who needed assistance.

Carole Paxton-Hartley

Carole Paxton-Hartley

The GoFundMe — Paxton Ohana Fire Relief Fund — was created by Ali’i Nui and Maui Dive Shop ‘Ohana and said: “With deep sadness, we inform you that Carole Paxton-Hartley’s life was taken by the true devastation. We have no words to ease the pain and sadness among Carole’s family and friends and most of all, Charles [Paxton].”

According to an ABC News report, her body was found by her longtime partner Charles on their property. The couple were separated as they tried to flee the flames, Hartley’s sister Donna told the news outlet.

The sister said she was told by Charles that he and Carole were about to get in their truck when it exploded in front of them. He told Carole to run and thought she was in front of him but he never saw her again. Charles suffered third-degree burns.

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Donna Gomes

A GoFundMe — GOMES Ohana Recovering from Lahaina Fires — said: “My name is Tehani Kuhaulua, the oldest grandchild of Donna Gomes, making this campaign on behalf of my immediate family members. As we all know about the horrifying drastic life-changing event that took place on Aug. 8, 2023. Along with many other long-term Lahaina grown residents, we as well have lost everything.

“Not only have we lost our homes but our family is also grieving the loss of our family backbone, Donna L. Gomes.”

Kuhaulua wrote: “Here is a bit about the matriarch of our family. She was born Donna L. Kahahane in Lahaina on Aug. 15, 1951, meaning as I write this her birthday is in two days from today. She would have been 72 years old. Raised on Kahua Street in Lahaina just around the corner from where she last resided on Lahainaluna Road. That house is where she lived for approximately 15 years. However, that Lahainaluna Road house has been in our Rickard ʻOhana for decades. Many family members, including myself, have lived there throughout the years. As a child, she played there with all of her siblings and cousins. She would reminisce on fond memories of her childhood there. In later years she retired from MPD Lahaina police station as a POA.

“On Aug. 8 2023 as Donna tried to flee from the wildfires that were sweeping through beloved Lahaina, she lost her life on Lahainaluna road. Ask anyone who knew her or knew of her, she had a very strong, independent will about her with the biggest heart full of ‘tough love’ for the ones she cared about. She’d drop anything she was doing for her ‘ohana. She was always just one call away. Some of her oldest friends know her as “the bull.” No one could tell her what to do and in the end not even the fires. She loved Lahaina and died in the town where she was born, raised and cared for all her life. Donna is deeply missed by so many. We love you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Franklin Trejos, 68

Franklin Trejos

According to ABC News, Costa Rica native Franklin Trejos had been living for several years on Maui with Shannon Weber-Bogar and her husband, Geoff Bogar. When the fire began, Trejos and Bogar stayed behind to try to save the house and help their neighbors.

The ABC News account said they eventually tried to escape in separate cars. Bogar’s car wouldn’t start, but he was rescued by police and taken to a local hospital. The next day, he returned to find Trejos’ body inside another car on top of a beloved 3-year-old golden retriever named Sam.

Terri Thomas, 61

Terri Thomas

KTEN in Texas reported the death of Terri Thomas.

Terra Thomas, the victim’s niece, released this statement on behalf of her family:

“My aunt’s name was Terri Elaine Thomas. She was born July 6, 1961.

Our family was informed by eyewitness account that Terri was attempting to evacuate with an elderly neighbor, a male friend and Terri’s beloved dogs. Their vehicle was unable to move, and as flames rapidly approached their SUV, one of the passengers fled the vehicle. However, my aunt was unable to exit, leaving her stranded as the fire engulfed her vehicle. Explosions were happening everywhere with four walls of fire all around them. Her vehicle was later ID’d by a neighbor, who saw the remains of my aunt and her female friend.

Terri was a beautiful, loving and caring member of our family, and member of the Lahaina community for nearly 30 years. She was outgoing, funny and always willing to extend help to others in need.

Our family has many questions on how this scenario unfolded. We want answers to what happened, and why there were no evacuation alerts that could have prevented the loss of Terri and her fellow friends and neighbors.”

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc. (Photo: Agnes Gary/Facebook)

According to the New York Times, the family of 79-year-old Buddy Jantoc said he was “a musician who once toured with the likes of Carlos Santana before settling into a more laid-back life on Maui, where he lived at a complex for lower-income seniors and played bass guitar at hula competitions.”

Jantoc, who was legally blind, lived at Hale Mahaolu Eno. The management of the facility along Lahainaluna Road said three people who lived there were reported deceased by the media.

Kirk Carter, 44, Lahaina

Kirk Carter

Kirk Carter died on Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu.

He worked for Atlantis Submarines Maui as a guest service agent. Friends told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was a diehard Chicago sports fan and fun-loving guy “who just wanted every day to make people laugh … and he just brightened the energy of the room.”

There is a GoFundMe in his honor. “We intend to use the funds for final expenses, a celebration of life and to help our Lahaina community regain strength,” said Carter’s friend, Somer Gilbert.

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot

Rogelio Mabalot, who was named after his father, wrote on Facebook about his death in the Lahaina fire on Facebook.

In a letter to his dad, he wrote: “Thank you for the gift of life. Thank you for all the memories. Thank you for everything. And very big thank you that you became my dad. I love you everyday dad. I will forever keep you in my heart. My sister and I will also make sure to get you a decent burial soon and be with our mommy back home. May your soul rest in peace. Please continue to guide and watch over us. I know at some point you are now in a better place. “

Virgina “Vergie” Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Virginia “Vergie” Dofa

In a GoFundMe, it said Virginia Dofa was living at the low-income complex Hale Mahaolu Eono when the wildfires engulfed the town.

“There was no alarms. No sirens. No evacuation plan until it was too late,” the GoFundMe said. “The system failed our loved ones and a lot of lives and homes has been taken away from us.”

Alfred Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Alfred Galinato

Joshua Galinato said in a Facebook post, that he had been searching for his father Alfred Galinato after his mother and brothers fled from the wildfires. His father’s last known location was in their home in Lahaina.

Alfred Galinato was identified by police as one of the fire’s victims.

“We are grateful to finally hear about our father’s remains but saddened that he has not joined us in safety,” Joshua Galinato wrote. The family has a GoFundMe to raise money for Galinato’s family who lost all their home and all of their possessions in the fires.

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez

Angelita Vasquez, 88, was living at Hale Mahaolu in Lahaina.

In a GoFundMe created by her family, it said on Aug. 18 “our family received the news that we feared. Our Angelita’s life was taken by the fire. As our family grieves this tragic loss, we would like to give her the proper memorial that she deserves. All donations will go towards her celebration of life. We appreciate your support during this time.”

Family described Vasquez as a “beloved mother, grandmother, aunty and friend. She was the Matriarch of our family!”

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Bernard “Bernie” Portabes

Bernard “Bernie” Portabes was living in Lahaina at the time of the fires. He was 75.

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Todd Nakamura (Photo: Adam Schooler/Facebook)

Todd Nakamura was living in Lahaina at the times of the fires. He was 61.

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, and Vanessa Baylosis, 67; both of Lahaina

Heather Baylosis wrote on Facebook she was searching for her missing in-laws Vanessa and Narciso Baylosis. She said their car had been located at the end of Lahainaluna Road in gridlock. Maui police confirm both died in the fire.

Rebecca Rans Wells, 57, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans Wells

North Dakota resident Joshua Herman was concerned about his mother Rebecca Rans Wells, 57, who lived in Lahaina when he couldn’t get in contact with her after the fire. He told KMOT in North Dakota that she was not very mobile, did not have a vehicle or cell service. Maui police confirmed that she died in the fire.

The Maui Police Department has also confirmed the following deaths from the fire:

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Of the 115 confirmed fatalities: 40 have been identified and their families notified by Maui police, while eight have been identified but their families have not been located or notified. Some people in this story have been identified deceased by their families.

Editor’s Note: For family members who would like to provide an obituary, information and/or photo of a loved one who was lost in the fire, you can email [email protected]. We would like to honor their memory.