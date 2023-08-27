PC: background image courtesy Scott Dalton / American Red Cross

The Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs, together with the Chan Foundation, announced $125,000 in contributions toward Maui wildfires disaster relief efforts, with additional support activities being planned to provide future aid to impacted residents and recovery efforts for the island.

The cash donation is being distributed among five nonprofits, each one receiving $25,000. They are Maui United Way, Maui Humane Society, Common Ground Collective, Hui No Ke Ola Pono and American Red Cross.

Collectively, the funds will be used to provide grants to local organizations directly serving the relief efforts; medical and other services for injured and displaced animals; freshly prepared meals from Maui’s agricultural, farming and culinary communities for those most impacted; food, baby food and essential supplies for affected residents with an emphasis on the Native Hawaiian community; and support for emergency shelter needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Employees of the Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs additionally raised more than $35,000 to help several coworkers who lost their homes or a loved one to the devastating blazes. Golf, pickleball and other fundraising activities are being planned to provide continued support for relief and recovery efforts.

Employees of the Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs additionally raised more than $35,000 to help several coworkers who lost their homes or a loved one to the devastating blazes. (File photo)

“Like so many others, we’re just heartbroken by this terrible tragedy, and are committed to support relief and recovery efforts now and in the future,” said Dave Ulm, general manager of the Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs.

“We would also like to share a message with the thousands of visitors who cancelled or cut short their Maui vacations out of respect for our island and residents: Thank you for your incredible kindness and support, and please, plan your trip now and come back sooner rather than later. Enjoy your visit to Maui, patronize local businesses, support our island economy. By vacationing here, you can help small businesses to survive, sustain local jobs and livelihoods, and contribute to Maui’s recovery,” Ulm added.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs have been part of the Maui community for more than 50 years; their parent company is associated with the Chan Family and their foundation.

For information about Wailea Golf and Tennis Clubs’ future disaster relief events, follow @waileagolf or subscribe to their free enewsletter at www.waileagolf.com.