Construction of dust fence in Lahaina, Maui following deadly wildfires. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi. August 2023

After severe wildfires swept across Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, the state’s disaster declaration was approved, which cleared the way for federal aid to assist in recovery efforts. To support disaster-relief jobs, the US Department of Labor today announced the initial award of $10.5 million to Hawaiʻi.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $21 million allows the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to provide people with temporary jobs focused on cleaning up debris and repairing damage caused by the fires, and providing humanitarian assistance to the wildfire survivors.

Dry conditions spurred by drought and powerful winds spread the wildfire that destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and killed at least 115 people with hundreds still unaccounted for. The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration on Aug. 10, 2023, enabling Hawaiʻi to request this funding.

Dislocated Worker Grants – supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 – expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that lead to significant job losses.