DOH warns public of urinary catheter, glucose monitors and supplies scam

September 1, 2023, 4:31 AM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Health advises the public to be aware of fraudulent claims for urinary catheters and/or glucose monitors and supplies. Red flags that could indicate a scam include:

  • You don’t recognize the ordering physician’s name nor have you been seen by the physician.
  • The ordering physician is located in another state.
  • You receive an Explanation of Benefits (“EOB”) or Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) with a large quantity of supplies you’ve never received.
  • You don’t have a medical condition that would require the supplies. For example: You don’t have diabetes, but you receive a billing statement showing charges for glucose monitors.

To report any suspicious healthcare billing activity, contact Senior Medicare Patrol Hawai‘i at 808- 586-7281 or toll free at 1-800-296-9422. SMP Hawai‘i-trained volunteer counselors can also assist with non-health related scams by referring you to the appropriate agencies or resources.

