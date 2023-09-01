Kaiser Permanente set up a mobile health trailer at Nāpili Plaza and will add one at the Royal Lahaina Hotel on Sept. 5, 2023. PC: Jovito Gonzales, Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente will add a second mobile health trailer in West Maui to provide medical services at no cost to its members and the public.

The unit will open on Sept. 5 at the Royal Lahaina Hotel and provide first aid services. Beginning on Sept. 6, pharmacy services also will be available. It operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring in more help to expand medical services for the people of Lahaina,” said Chris Martin, MD, Kaiser Permanente’s Assistant Area Medical Director on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaiser Permanente also continues to provide medical services at these locations:

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Nāpili Park

Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services

OB/GYN services are offered every Friday

Pharmacy courier services to the mobile health vehicle are available to people picking up medications

Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level

Providing first aid and wound care services

Pharmacy courier services from the mobile health vehicle are available as needed

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These locations will be closed on Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The mobile health vehicle at Nāpili Park and our first aid station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina will reopen on Tuesday, September 5, with new hours: Mondays through Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Sept. 9, it will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.

More information and updates are available at kp.org/hawaii.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For prescription refills, members can visit kp.org/pharmacy or call 808-643-7979. Pharmacy locations:

Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy: Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kihei Clinic pharmacy: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed on weekends.)

To minimize impact to its members’ health care, patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and Kīhei Clinic during this time. Kaiser Permanente members on Maui can call the 24/7 advice line at 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711) for assistance.

Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the Queen’s Health System, also is offering critical mental health and addiction services and resources to the public at the locations listed above.

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oʻahu: 808-832-3100

Hawaiʻi CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free to receive confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.