Kupuna participating in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will be able to redeem $50 in coupons at farmers markets like this one at the Upcountry Farmers Market in Kula Malu in February 2022. The program is nearing an end and applications are still being accepted.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons for fresh produce need to be redeemed from Maui farmers and farmers markets by Oct. 31.

Applications for the 10 $5 coupons, worth a total of $50, are still being accepted. The coupons, disbursed at no cost to the seniors, can be exchanged for unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from an authorized farmer or farmers market.

The buying period runs through Oct. 31. The program is administered on Maui Island by Maui Economic Opportunity and funded by the US Department of Agriculture.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 60 years old, a resident of Maui Island and have a maximum household income of $28,916 for a single person, $38,961 for two people and $10,045 for each additional household member including children.

Seniors may use their coupons at authorized outlets, which will have a sign indicating they accept SFMNP coupons. There will be no cash change, and seniors are urged to spend as much of each $5 coupon as possible. Proxies may be designated for purchases by filling out a form.

Schedules and locations of farmers markets and outlets will be included with the coupon booklet.

Fillable applications are available on the MEO website main page at www.meoinc.org (under “Quick Links” and click on the “Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program 2023” button) or may be obtained by calling (808) 243-4313.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal of the program is to help low-income seniors improve their health and nutrition with fresh food while also aiding local farmers.