Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi announced the hire of four new doctors to its staff of more than 700 health care providers in the state, including one member who joins the team at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku.

Evan Brown, DO, joins the hospital medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Brown received his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He later completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and joined the 446th Airforce Airlift Wing to support joint service humanitarian aid to Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Nauru located in Oceania. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Other doctors on the new hire list include those with specialties in Emergency Medicine, Ophthalmology and Optometry. Additional hires are listed below:

Sameed Shaikh, DO, joins the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Dr. Shaikh received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Detroit Medical Center, where he was the chief resident in the Sinai-Grace Emergency Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Shaikh is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Kyla Teramoto Hara, MD, joins the ophthalmology department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She received her medical degree from the University of Hawaiʻi, John A. Burns School of Medicine. Dr. Teramoto Hara completed her residency in ophthalmology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine at South Campus before completing a glaucoma fellowship at Northwestern University’s University Eye Specialists. She is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

Creighton Woo, OD, joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office. Dr. Woo received his Doctor of Optometry from Western University of Health Sciences. He completed his residency at Kaiser Permanente Eye Care in Washington state where he performed post-operative care after cataract surgery among other duties. Dr. Woo completed numerous internships in several states before deciding to return to Hawaiʻi.