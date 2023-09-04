PC: County of Maui

Food/supply distribution:

The food and supply distribution site at the Lahaina Gateway Center continued service today (Sept. 4) and will operate on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a reduced selection and quantity of items in preparation for a move to Kahana Gateway later this week.

Monday and Wednesday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new site at Kahana Gateway, at 4405 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road will open at a date to be determined by the County of Maui.

An on-site mobile health vehicle is available for those seeking medical attention.

Volunteers doing door-to-door delivery of supplies. PC: County of Maui

Donation collection:

The County of Maui has moved its donation drop off point from the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to the old Kahului Safeway store at 170 E. Kamehameha Ave.

The new drop off site is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The old Kahului Safeway site accepts donations of non-perishable food, water and paper supplies only.

Mobile food distribution:

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

150 South Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului: on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the parking lot next to Living Way Church, at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley: on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Resource Hub: Donation & Volunteer information

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services and more.