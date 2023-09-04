PC: DLNR Hawai’i

In the ongoing efforts to identify, document, or locate individuals who are unaccounted for, the Maui Police Department urges those who have family members or loved ones who are still missing to file a missing person report.

As of today, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, MPD has 110 missing person reports relating to the Lahaina wildfire, 41 of which are actively being investigated and are considered open. Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green said of the police list, an estimated 30 were deceased and about 25 were hospitalized. The comments were made during a morning interview, Sept. 4, on Hawaiʻi News Now.

“As we move forward, a missing person report will be necessary to assist with this investigation,” police said.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person’s report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kāʻanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.

If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires

The police department’s 110 missing/unaccounted for individuals related to the Lahaina wildfire were added to the FBI’s latest validated list of 385 individuals who remain unaccounted for. Gov. Green told HNN that about 60 people will be removed from the latest list after they were confirmed located within the last two days.

Every week the FBI will be putting out a “credible list.” The criteria right now includes a first and last name, and a human source that provided it.