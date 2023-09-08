PC: Courtesy

Genki Sushi LTD. will meet later this week, the company will meet with the CEO of the popular Japanese ramen brand, Mensho Inc. to discuss a new partnership between the brands. The franchise agreement is expected to result in a new ramen shop in Hawaiʻi, projected to open in 2024.

MENSHO prides itself on high-quality, premium ramen, opening its first mainland location in San Francisco in 2016. Today, the company has garnered the support of the public, winning accolades such as first place in the TRY Ramen Awards category, first place in the Ramen Walker nationwide, and first place in the Shinjuku JG Ramen GP. It has also successfully expanded internationally, with locations throughout the US, as well as in Thailand, India, China, and Australia.

GENKI, a subsidiary of Japan’s Genki Sushi Co., Ltd., has been a sushi restaurant in Hawaiʻi since 1993, with a mission to serve traditional sushi while utilizing modern technology via revolving conveyor belts. With 12 current locations in Hawaiʻi, the franchise recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in the islands.

Both MENSHO and GENKI share a common mission of promoting Japanese culinary culture and bringing the appeal of Japanese cuisine to the world. “By combining their expertise in the sushi and ramen industries, both companies view this partnership as a remarkable opportunity to promote the delights of Japanese cuisine on a global scale,” accordion got the announcement.

The first Mensho restaurant in Hawaiʻi will be located in Honolulu and is projected to open in mid-2024.