Sept. 8, 2023. PC: Hawaiian Electric Company.

Hawaiian Electric Company President and CEO Shelee Kimura provided an update on the one month mark since wildfires devastated the Lahaina and Upcountry communities on Maui.

Her message is one of resilience saying, “We are here for the long haul. We will be here to support Maui and its people, no matter how long it takes.”

According to Kimura, an estimated 80% of homes and businesses had power restored in the first week, with power restoration now at 95% for those impacted.

Last week, the company responded to the lawsuit filed by the County of Maui. Today, Kimura says there are still open questions, including questions about the cause of the afternoon fire that burned through Lahaina town.

The full text of her letter is posted below:

Sept. 8, 2023