Gov. Green to attend the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit in New York

Governor Josh Green, M.D. (June 13, 2023). File photo courtesy Office of the Governor.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to New York City on Saturday, Sept. 16, to attend and speak at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

He will be giving an address to the UN on Sunday, Sept. 17, about Hawai‘i’s efforts to implement policies to achieve the UN’s SDGs and the importance of local leadership to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Governor Green and the Hawai‘i contingent are scheduled to present from 6:05 to 6:25, with Governor Green’s remarks scheduled from 6:12 to 6:17. Video will be available via livestream on UN Web TV.

SDGs seek to address the root causes of poverty and the universal need for sustainable development that works for all people, including issues like protecting the planet and ensuring that all people have opportunities to enjoy health, justice, and prosperity.

Gov. Green will also be joined by Hawai‘i Island Mayor Mitch Roth and a panel of youth representatives from Kamehameha Schools’ Ka‘āmauloa Pathways pilot program who will provide opening protocol and sit on a panel discussion alongside Celeste Connors, CEO of Hawaiʻi Green Growth UN Local2030 Hub.

Ka‘āmauloa means the thread that continues forever, meaning it links our past, present, and future together. The Ka‘āmauloa Pathways program focuses on using Hawaiian indigenous wisdom and sustainability that goes back centuries to find local solutions to global problems. Governor Green is anticipated to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the late afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from late afternoon on Sept. 16 through late afternoon on Sept. 20.