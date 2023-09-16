Maui police name two more victims of Lahaina wildfire; 7 others identified still pending notification of family
The Maui Police Department on Saturday released the names of two additional victims of the Aug. 8 Lāhainā wildfire, confirming the identities of 68-year-old Michael Gordon and 60-year-old Carole Hartley, both of Lahaina.
There are now 97 confirmed fatalities, down from previous reports of 115, with 67 victims now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.
The police said seven other people have been identified, but their families have not yet been located and/or notified.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lāhainā
- June Anbe, 78, of Lāhainā
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lāhainā
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lāhainā
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lāhainā
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lāhainā
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lāhainā
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lāhainā
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lāhainā
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lāhainā
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lāhainā
- Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lāhainā
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lāhainā
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lāhainā
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lāhainā
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lāhainā
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lāhainā
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lāhainā
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lāhainā
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lāhainā
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lāhainā
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lāhainā
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lāhainā
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lāhainā
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lāhainā
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, of Lāhainā
- Coleen Jones, 59, of Lāhainā
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lāhainā
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, of Lāhainā
- George Hall III, 67, of Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lāhainā
- Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lāhainā
- Tony Takafua, 7, of Lāhainā
- Salote Tone, 39, of Lāhainā
- Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lāhainā
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lāhainā
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lāhainā
- Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lāhainā
- Tau Ponali, 66, of Lāhainā
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lāhainā
- Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lāhainā
- Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lāhainā
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lāhainā
- Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lāhainā
- Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lāhainā
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lāhainā
- Antonia Molina, 64, of Lāhainā
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lāhainā
- Theresa Cook, 72, of California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lāhainā
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lāhainā
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lāhainā
- Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lāhainā
- Juan Deleon, 45, of Lāhainā
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lāhainā
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lāhainā
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lāhainā
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lāhainā
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lāhainā
- Donna Gomes, 71, of Lāhainā
- Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lāhainā
- Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lāhainā
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lāhainā
- Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lāhainā
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lāhainā
The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 66 as of Sept. 8. In addition, 80 names of possible missing people are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility.
The new list of 66 individuals is down from the 385 names released Sept. 1, and the 388 names released Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.
Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community affected by this devastating event.”
“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.
“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.