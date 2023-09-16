Maui police name two more victims of Lahaina wildfire; 7 others identified still pending notification of family

The Maui Police Department on Saturday released the names of two additional victims of the Aug. 8 Lāhainā wildfire, confirming the identities of 68-year-old Michael Gordon and 60-year-old Carole Hartley, both of Lahaina.

Lāhainā Bypass Road memorial for victims of the Aug. 8 Lāhainā wildfire. (File photo courtesy of the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources)

There are now 97 confirmed fatalities, down from previous reports of 115, with 67 victims now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.

The police said seven other people have been identified, but their families have not yet been located and/or notified.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Marilou Dias, 60, of Lāhainā

June Anbe, 78, of Lāhainā

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lāhainā

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lāhainā

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lāhainā

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lāhainā

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lāhainā

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lāhainā

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lāhainā

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lāhainā

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lāhainā

Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lāhainā

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lāhainā

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lāhainā

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lāhainā

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lāhainā

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lāhainā

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lāhainā

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lāhainā

Edward Sato, 76, of Lāhainā

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lāhainā

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lāhainā

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lāhainā

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lāhainā

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lāhainā

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, of Lāhainā

Coleen Jones, 59, of Lāhainā

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lāhainā

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, of Lāhainā

George Hall III, 67, of Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lāhainā

Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lāhainā

Tony Takafua, 7, of Lāhainā

Salote Tone, 39, of Lāhainā

Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lāhainā

Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lāhainā

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lāhainā

Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lāhainā

Tau Ponali, 66, of Lāhainā

Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lāhainā

Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lāhainā

Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lāhainā

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lāhainā

Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lāhainā

Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lāhainā

Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lāhainā

Antonia Molina, 64, of Lāhainā

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lāhainā

Theresa Cook, 72, of California

Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lāhainā

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lāhainā

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lāhainā

Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lāhainā

Juan Deleon, 45, of Lāhainā

Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lāhainā

Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lāhainā

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lāhainā

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lāhainā

Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lāhainā

Donna Gomes, 71, of Lāhainā

Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lāhainā

Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lāhainā

Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lāhainā

Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lāhainā

Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lāhainā

The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 66 as of Sept. 8. In addition, 80 names of possible missing people are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility.

The new list of 66 individuals is down from the 385 names released Sept. 1, and the 388 names released Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.

Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and community affected by this devastating event.”

“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.