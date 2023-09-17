Bayanihan for Maui Benefit Concert to benefit the survivors of the Lahaina wildfires

The Filipino Community Center, in partnership with Filipino organizations on Oʻahu, is coordinating a benefit concert with all the proceeds going to Binhi at Ani Foundation-Tulong for Lahaina Fund.

The event takes place on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at FilCom Center 94-428 Mokuola St. in Waipahu on Oʻahu. The benefit concert begins at 5 p.m.

Performers are contributing their talents at no cost. KNDI Radio and host Larry Ordoñez, who grew up in Lahina, will begin broadcasting from the FilCom Center at 4 p.m. The Radiothon will also help generate support for Bayanihan for Maui and help those affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui as they try to heal and rebuild their lives.

Bayanihan refers to the Filipino spirit of communal unity, work, and cooperation to achieve a particular goal. Organizers say bayanihan is more than a word; it is an essence engrained in the Filipino culture to help their fellow kababayans in time of need.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the FilCom Center Office, suite 302 during business hours, starting Sept. 18, 2023, or online at Filcom.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.