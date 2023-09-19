Kapalua Golf to reopen Bay Course Sept. 20, Plantation Course Oct. 18

Kapalua Bay Course. PC: Courtesy

Kapalua Golf will reopen its Bay Course on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and its Plantation Course on Oct. 18, 2023.

Both golf courses have been closed since the Maui wildfires on Aug. 8. Located in West Maui, the golf courses and facilities at Kapalua Golf were spared from the fires; however, nearly a third of the Kapalua Golf staff lost their homes and possessions in the fire, according to Kapalua Golf & Tennis General Manager Alex Nakajima.

He said the courses will welcome back team members to work as they are ready.

“As we continue the recovery process, we are reopening our two golf courses for Kamaʻāina (local residents) on island and for those planning their return to Maui. As millions discovered during the pandemic, a round of golf can be good medicine for the mind, body and soul,” said Nakajima.

Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course and Bay Course are open to resort guests and daily-fee play. For more information on Kapalua Golf and for tee times, visit www.GolfAtKapalua.com or call 1-877-KAPALUA.