Maui News
Update: North Kīhei Road reopens in both directions following vehicle accident
A
A
A
(7:32 a.m., Sept. 19, 2023) North Kīhei Road had reopened in both directions.
(4:23 a.m., Sept. 19, 2023) North Kīhei Road is closed in both directions between Honoapiʻilani Highway and the intersection with Piʻilani Highway due to a motor vehicle accident.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments