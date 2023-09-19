Maui News

Update: North Kīhei Road reopens in both directions following vehicle accident

September 19, 2023, 4:59 AM HST
* Updated September 19, 7:33 AM
Maui Now graphic.

(7:32 a.m., Sept. 19, 2023) North Kīhei Road had reopened in both directions.

(4:23 a.m., Sept. 19, 2023) North Kīhei Road is closed in both directions between Honoapiʻilani Highway and the intersection with Piʻilani Highway due to a motor vehicle accident.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

