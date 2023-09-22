Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2023

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:18 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 11:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain around and just below the seasonal average through the weekend. Small surf will persist along south facing shores next week with a mix of background southeast trade wind swell and leftover medium-period southwest swell. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend, then remain up next week for northern exposures due to tiny north to north-northeast swells. Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal average through Saturday then decline slightly Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.