Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2023

September 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:56 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 01:18 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 11:13 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain around and just below the seasonal average through the weekend. Small surf will persist along south facing shores next week with a mix of background southeast trade wind swell and leftover medium-period southwest swell. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend, then remain up next week for northern exposures due to tiny north to north-northeast swells. Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal average through Saturday then decline slightly Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
