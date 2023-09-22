PGA TOUR to return to Maui in January for 2024 tournament now called ‘The Sentry’

File photo by Wendy Osher.

The PGA TOUR announced it will return to fire-stricken Maui in January for the 2024 edition of the tournament now called “The Sentry,” taking place at the Plantation Course in Kapalua.

The PGA reports that a memo went out to players already qualified for The Sentry this week, announcing the return to Kapalua as recovery efforts continue in the wake of a deadly Aug. 8 fire that destroyed much of Lahaina town.

In a PGA TOUR update posted online, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that he had been in contact with Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green and The Sentry would return to Kapalua, if allowed, in hopes that the tournament will be a “source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina.”

Earlier this week, Kapalua Golf officials announced the reopening of the Bay Course on Sept. 20 and its Plantation Course on Oct. 18, 2023. The golf courses and facilities at Kapalua Golf were spared from the fires; however, nearly a third of the Kapalua Golf staff lost their homes and possessions in the fire, according to Kapalua Golf & Tennis General Manager Alex Nakajima.

The announcement comes as state leaders prepare for the official reopening of West Maui to visitors on Oct. 8. Economists are not anticipating a rush to travel, but a gradual recovery instead.