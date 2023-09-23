Sentry gives additional $377K to support Maui wildfire recovery

Immediately following the devastating wildfires, Sentry donated $275,000 to help address the needs of island residents and aid in relief efforts. (PC: Sentry website)

Sentry Insurance Foundation has donated $377,000 to support Maui nonprofits during the aftermath of the Maui fires. This donation includes $150,000 to the Maui Food Bank and $227, 616 to Maui United Way.

Sentry employees, retirees, and board members have personally contributed to fire relief as well, giving $107,145 to Maui United Way. The Sentry Foundation matched those donations dollar-for-dollar, resulting in a total contribution of $214,290. An additional $13,326 was raised by an employee-led fundraiser.

“We understand that West Maui has a long road to recovery, and we’re committed to being part of that process,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman and CEO. “Our giving philosophy has been to support organizations that provide direct relief to those who need it most, and the Maui United Way and the Maui Food Bank are doing just that. We’re confident in their ability to make a profound impact.”

Sentry has a history of supporting Maui in both good and challenging times. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company donated $200,000 to Maui United Way, and $250,000 to Maui Food Bank.

“The wave of need for food following the fire disaster is turning into a tidal wave, as people throughout Maui County are now experiencing job layoffs from the sudden lack of tourism,” said Richard Yust, executive director of Maui Food Bank. “We’re gearing up resources to meet the growing needs, and we are deeply grateful for Sentry’s partnership as we continue to provide reliable food access and sustain our community through these challenging times.”

Immediately following the devastating wildfires, Sentry donated $275,000 to help address the needs of island residents and aid in relief efforts. This included $250,000 to the Maui United Way – Fire Disaster Relief Fund and $25,000 to the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Student Relief Fund. The additional donations now bring Sentry’s Maui wildfire relief and recovery efforts to $652,616.

