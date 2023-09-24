Hawai’i Regional Council of Carpenters pre-apprenticeship program now accepting applications

The five-week program will be administered by the Hawai’i Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund will provide high-quality standardized training from skilled staff in a controlled environment. (PC: Hawai’i Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund)

With state and federal initiatives to expand the housing supply and rebuild aging infrastructure, demand for construction workers is expected to grow. To meet the demand the Hawai’i Regional Council of Carpenters is making an effort to attract more individuals to the trades profession with its pre-apprenticeship program.

The five-week program will be administered by Hawai’i Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund, which will provide high-quality standardized training from skilled staff in a controlled environment and allow participants to earn credits towards the fundʻs apprenticeship program. Participants will be paid for their work at job sites at major construction job sites across the state.

“This program is an effort to give individuals a chance to try out a trade before committing to our apprenticeship program,” said executive director Edmund Aczon, Hawai’i Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund. “Not only will participants gain on-the-job hands-on experience, but they will also be given direct entry to our registered apprenticeship program.”

Interested applicants must:

Be at least 17 years of age

Be able to lift 75 to 100 pounds

Perform essential trade duties

Complete an interview process

Have a legal photo ID

Interested applicants can visit https://hicarpenterstraining.com/pre-apprenticeship/.

“The construction industry is a major component of Hawaiʻi’s economy,” said Aczon. “Our goal is to prepare a skilled trades workforce to meet the demand.”

To learn more, visit: https://hicarpenterstraining.com/