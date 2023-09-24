Six more Lahaina fire victims identified by police, including 11-year-old boy
The Maui Police Department identified six more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire on Sunday: Michael Morinho, 61; Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35; Alfred Rawlings, 84; Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51; Justin Recolizado, 11; and Terri Thomas, 62. All were from Lahaina.
This brings the total number of victims publicly identified to 82 of the estimated 97 fatalities, which is down from the death toll of 115 that had been reported for more than two weeks. Seven more people have been identified, but their families have not been located or notified.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina.
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
The Maui Police Department and the FBI say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 31, down from 66 last week.
The new list is also down from the 385 names released on Sept. 1, and the 388 names released on Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.
MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving.
“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” Maui police officials say. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”