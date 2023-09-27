Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:50 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:35 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:29 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will hold today and slowly decline tonight through Thursday. A similar size north-northeast swell is expected to arrive Thursday through Friday, which should keep the surf from going flat along north facing exposures. For the extended forecast, guidance is hinting at a slightly larger north-northwest swell that will boost surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores next week from Sunday into Tuesday. 


Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly decline as the current small south-southwest swell eases. Mainly background swells are expected during the second half of the week. Otherwise, a small southeast swell is possible this weekend into early next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy, with a small increase today as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
