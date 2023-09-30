One more Lahaina fire victim identified by police: death toll is 97, unaccounted for is 12
The Maui Police Department identified one more victim of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire on Friday: Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina.
This brings the total number of victims publicly identified to 90 of the estimated 97 fatalities, which is down from the death toll of 115 that had been reported for more than two weeks. One more person has been identified, but their family has not been located or notified.
The Maui Police Department has narrowed its list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire to 12 people. The updated list was released on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina
- Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina
- Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina
- Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina
- Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina
- Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina
- Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina
- Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina
- Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina
- Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina
- Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina
- Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina
- Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina
- June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.
“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” Maui police officials say. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”