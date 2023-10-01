Kīhei Charter School achieves maximum 5-year contract with state commission

All students are required to successfully complete a senior project, an internship, at least one virtual course, and a portfolio exit interview or defense at the end of their senior year to meet the Kīhei Charter School graduation requirements. (PC: Kīhei Charter School)

Kīhei Charter School has achieved the maximum 5-year contract from the State Public Charter School Commission.

Mike Sweeney, the Kīhei Charter School Board of Education chair, said this contract enables the school to continue its growth, validates efforts to date, and gives confidence to the school to go forward. Like all charter schools, Kīhei Charter School has a local school board. There are 37 soon to be 39 charter schools in Hawaiʻi, each with its own governing school board.

The school sees the entire community as a classroom and student learning is based on hands on projects in a “classroom without walls” educational philosophy. (PC: Kīhei Charter School)

Kīhei Charter School has 700 students in grades K-5 (elementary school), 6-8 (middle school), and 9-12 (high school). The school opened in 2001 with 60 students serving grades 10-12. The school is proud to be the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) school in the State of Hawaiʻi, emphasizing 21st century skills and blended education.

STEM principles are integrated into the entire school curriculum. Kīhei Charter School is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Critical to the educational model of Kīhei Charter School is the concept of experiential education. The school sees the entire community as a classroom and student learning is based on hands-on-projects in a “classroom without walls” educational philosophy.

One-third of Kīhei Charter School’s eligible high school students are enrolled in college classes, and 70% of the schoolʻs graduates go on to take continuing education courses. The core curriculum for high school students is math, science, engineering, technology, language arts and social studies. Each year students are also required to complete electives (such as Spanish, health and physical education) and independent projects.

All students are required to successfully complete a senior project, an internship, at least one virtual course and a portfolio exit interview or defense at the end of their senior year to meet the Kīhei Charter School graduation requirements.

“The contract renewal is a validation of the hard work of our school’s staff, support from the parents, and the achievements of our students,” said Michael Stubbs, Kīhei Charter Schoolʻs head of school.

For more information, contact the school at 808-875-0700 or go online to Kiheicharter.org. Kīhei Charter School is a public school. There is no tuition to attend.