Kīhei woman succumbs to injuries from single car crash on North Kīhei Road on Sept. 19

A Kīhei woman succumbed to injuries she sustained in a single vehicle crash on North Kīhei Road reported in the early morning hours on Sept. 19, 2023.

Police say 39-year-old Denise Douglas died on Sept. 30, while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. The department extended condolences to Douglas’ family and friends.

The incident happened at about 2:48 a.m. and about 1.8 miles east of Honoapiʻilani Highway in Kīhei.

According to the Maui Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates a red 2015 Nissan Altima sedan was traveling northbound on North Kīhei Road at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The driver attempted to swerve back, causing the car to cross back to the right dirt shoulder and collided into a fence. The driver was ejected as the sedan rolled.

According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and the side curtain airbags deployed.

In addition to high speed, alcohol also is believed to be a factor in the crash. The involvement of drugs has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The crash caused the closure of North Kīhei Road for several hours.

Police say this was Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 16 at the same time last year.