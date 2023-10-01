Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2023

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:32 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:29 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:32 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive today, peak tonight and Monday, then slowly subside Tuesday. A slightly larger northwest medium period swell will arrive late Tuesday, then persist through Thursday. Trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to bring short period, choppy surf to east facing shores through today, but expect this to drop off Monday as winds weaken. A series of background southerly swells will continue over the next several days. A small long period south swell will arrive Monday night and linger into Thursday. Another small long period south swell will arrive Friday. A slightly larger medium period southeast swell arriving at the same time as the first long period south swell will help boost surf along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.