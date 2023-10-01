Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2023

October 1, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:32 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:29 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:32 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive today, peak tonight and Monday, then slowly subside Tuesday. A slightly larger northwest medium period swell will arrive late Tuesday, then persist through Thursday. Trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to bring short period, choppy surf to east facing shores through today, but expect this to drop off Monday as winds weaken. A series of background southerly swells will continue over the next several days. A small long period south swell will arrive Monday night and linger into Thursday. Another small long period south swell will arrive Friday. A slightly larger medium period southeast swell arriving at the same time as the first long period south swell will help boost surf along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments