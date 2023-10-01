Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:14 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive today, peak tonight and Monday, then slowly subside Tuesday. A slightly larger northwest medium period swell will arrive late Tuesday, then persist through Thursday. Trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to bring short period, choppy surf to east facing shores through today, but expect this to drop off Monday as winds weaken. A series of background southerly swells will continue over the next several days. A small long period south swell will arrive Monday night and linger into Thursday. Another small long period south swell will arrive Friday. A slightly larger medium period southeast swell arriving at the same time as the first long period south swell will help boost surf along south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com