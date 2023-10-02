A return to Maui for Haunted Hawaiian Ghost Stories with Lopaka Kapanui, Oct. 25

Lopaka Kapanui. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Lopaka Kapanui, a storyteller favorite returning to Maui to present his Haunted Hawaiian Ghost Stories. The event is FREE to the public in Castle Theater, Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Registering in advance is required and is available online only starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at MauiArts.org.

In this special evening for the Maui community, Lopaka Kapanui will share ghost stories and Hawaiian legends, and he will talk about some of the most haunted places in Hawai‘i.

Kapanui is a master storyteller and one of Hawai‘i’s most popular teller of tales and has been in the business of scaring people for more than 20 years. “Kapanui is terrifically skilled at provoking that sudden chill going down one’s back or causing the small hairs on one’s arms to stand up. Chicken skin is what it is called in Hawai‘i. Others might refer to it as chills or goosebumps. Sharing real accounts of Hawai‘i’s supernatural culture, Kapanui often leaves audience members questioning the darkness on their drive home and anxiously leaving the light on at bedtime,” according to the event announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC will collect donations for the Maui Food Bank during the day. Patrons are asked to bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Lopaka Kapanui. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

This is a free admission event but pre-registration is required online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window orders but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email to [email protected].