Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 04, 2023

October 4, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming east

                            around 10 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:49 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size northwest, medium period swell will be building in across the island chain today. This latest swell will reinforce Monday's northwest swell and peak surf to well over head high (as high as double head high along better exposed Kauai and Oahu north and northwest coasts) today and Thursday. The swell will become more north tonight into Thursday as it peaks out. The north swell will begin to subside Friday and fade out through the weekend. Surf along south- facing shores will generally remain hip to chest high through the week in response to a series of small, medium period south southeast swells mixing into the longer period south southwest background. Very small chop will occur along eastern shores through late week under these light and mainly variable breezes. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
