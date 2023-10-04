Maui Surf Forecast for October 04, 2023

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 8-12 8-12 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:49 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size northwest, medium period swell will be building in across the island chain today. This latest swell will reinforce Monday's northwest swell and peak surf to well over head high (as high as double head high along better exposed Kauai and Oahu north and northwest coasts) today and Thursday. The swell will become more north tonight into Thursday as it peaks out. The north swell will begin to subside Friday and fade out through the weekend. Surf along south- facing shores will generally remain hip to chest high through the week in response to a series of small, medium period south southeast swells mixing into the longer period south southwest background. Very small chop will occur along eastern shores through late week under these light and mainly variable breezes.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.