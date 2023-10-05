True Value gifts $200K in products to Sacred Hearts School following Lahaina wildfire

Maria Lanakila Church survives amidst the ashes of Lahaina Town, but many buildings at the adjacent Sacred Hearts School were destroyed, including the preschool buildings, convent, 5-7, kindergarten, junior kindergarten classrooms, administration buildings, maintenance facility and playground structures. On Aug. 28, the school welcomed students back at an alternate site—the Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua. PC: courtesy Maria Lanakila Catholic Church

In a gesture of community support, True Value has announced a significant donation to the Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina, Maui, that was affected by recent wildfires. The contribution consists of products valued at a total of $200,000, spanning essential categories aimed at helping the school rebuild and recuperate.

“At True Value, we believe in the power of community,” True Value CEO Chris Kempa said. “Our commitment goes beyond business – it’s about bringing people together, especially in times of adversity. By supporting good causes, we’re extending our hand in the spirit of togetherness.”

The donation includes power tools to facilitate repair efforts, along with essential lighting and a generous supply of core hardware products.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond the tangible products, a feeling of camaraderie and support was shared through a letter penned by the True Value staff and addressed to the school’s principal and its students.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

“We can imagine and understand—even from thousands of miles away and without having ever met any of you in person—the strength, love, faith, and sense of community you all share. We would very much like to be a part of your wonderful community in our own way during this challenging time by donating as much as we can to help you and your school recover, rebuild and, in time, thrive once more. It will take time, patience, cooperation, hope and hard work, but you can and will do it. And you will never be alone in those efforts. While we hope and pray that True Value’s products make your recovery and rebuilding efforts just a little bit easier, we know that the faith, strength, courage and cooperation of your community are what truly assures a new and brighter future for Sacred Hearts School and for each and every one of you.”

Tonata Lolesio, principal of Sacred Hearts School. (9.28.23) PC: House Interim Schools Working Group.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“On behalf of the entire Sacred Hearts School community, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to True Value for its generous donation,” Sacred Hearts School Principal Tonata Lolesio said. “Sacred Hearts School has remained resilient and true to its mission to provide excellence in education and foundations in its 160 years serving our West Maui community. True Value’s support exemplifies this spirit and will help us rebuild and restore the learning environment for our students.”

In an earlier report, Lolesio said returning to Sacred Hearts School will take at least two years, or a maximum of five years.