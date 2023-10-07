$177 million in federal assistance provided so far to Maui fire survivors

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center / SBA Disaster Assistance at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

Since the Maui wildfires of Aug. 8, more than $177 million in federal assistance has been approved for 6,210 households, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA is working closely with Maui County, the State of Hawaiʻi and federal and nonprofit partners on the disaster recovery.

The $177.8 million is broken down as follows:

$29,942,902 in FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households, including: $14,388,910 approved for housing assistance $15,553,991 approved for Other Needs Assistance

in FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households, including: $147,824,500 in US Small Business Administration disaster loans approved for affected Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

Ways to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, click here.

Apply in person at one of the three Disaster Recovery Centers. Survivors can speak to FEMA specialists, get assistance applying for disaster assistance, connect with voluntary organizations, and access other federal and state resources.

The American Red Cross and the Maui County government have housed 6,775 people on Maui and Oʻahu.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and a disaster loan for physical property damage from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Nov. 9, 2023.

The last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is May 10, 2024.