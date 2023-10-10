Maui Surf Forecast for October 10, 2023

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:49 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping small, medium to long period northwest swells will fill in through Friday, keeping surf heights steady. A moderate, long period northwest swell expected this weekend into early next week could bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. A series of medium to long period background south swells this week will maintain small surf along south facing shores. Long range models suggest the potential for surf to pick up over the weekend and persist through much of next week as a series of small long period south swells move through, boosting surf near to above average. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy today due to weaker than normal local trade winds. Surf will then gradually ease to tiny to nearly flat Wednesday into the weekend and persist through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.