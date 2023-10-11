Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2023

October 11, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:20 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:17 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:02 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
