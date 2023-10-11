Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:20 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:17 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:02 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.